The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.74% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYB opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

