The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $17.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.13. 59,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.23. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.