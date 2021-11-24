The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $118.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

