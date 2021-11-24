The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.60 million.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$106.86 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$68.61 and a 1 year high of C$115.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$105.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total value of C$600,138.11. Also, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total transaction of C$1,270,802.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,700.

DSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

