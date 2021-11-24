The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello Sells 1,500,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. 1,204,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

