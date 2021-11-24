The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello Sells 1,500,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. 1,204,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $60.62.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.