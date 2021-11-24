The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 77.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1,482.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,293. AZEK has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

