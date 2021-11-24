TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

