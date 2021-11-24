Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Update

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

