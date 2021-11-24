Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $190.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.73. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.