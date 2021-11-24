Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,819 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

