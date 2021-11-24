Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Stolper Co owned approximately 0.06% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

