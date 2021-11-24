Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of TLSYY opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Telstra has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telstra (TLSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.