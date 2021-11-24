Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,530.79 ($20.00) and last traded at GBX 1,492.20 ($19.50), with a volume of 46046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,498 ($19.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

