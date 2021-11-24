Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.19

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 15273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

