Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,662,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.08 and its 200-day moving average is $243.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

