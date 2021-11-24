Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,498 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 3.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in SEA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

NYSE:SE opened at $287.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $173.70 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

