Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 598.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period.

Shares of IAT opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

