Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34.

