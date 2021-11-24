Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 1.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,564 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

