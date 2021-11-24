Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $3,263,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $247.37 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $221.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.