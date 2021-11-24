TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

