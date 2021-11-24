TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after buying an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Shares of TRP opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

