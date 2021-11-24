Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Down 4.4%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.97. 64,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,675,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,543. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 514,384 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Tapestry by 40.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $3,858,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

