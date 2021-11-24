Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.88. 83,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 40,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

