TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.11. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 47,526 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

