TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.11. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 47,526 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
