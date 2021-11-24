Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 89.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

