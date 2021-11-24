T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,944. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average is $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

