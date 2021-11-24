Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

