SYNC Network (SYNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,192.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $20,192.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.00348245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012607 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,361,113 coins and its circulating supply is 121,635,633 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

