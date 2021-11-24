Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOVF. Pareto Securities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

