sUSD Market Cap Tops $106.93 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $106.93 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00242726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,665,249.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00087346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012050 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 106,814,346 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.