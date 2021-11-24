Surevest LLC Invests $300,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 96,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 89,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 134,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.