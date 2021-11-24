SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.73

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.73 and traded as low as C$8.24. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.33, with a volume of 106,091 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.31.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

