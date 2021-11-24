Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.84

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.84 and last traded at C$33.72, with a volume of 2797125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.20 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$49.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0125944 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

