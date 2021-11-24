Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SSBI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.62. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.