Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 349,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,893. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of -108.98. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

