SUKU 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.75 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 7% against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $95.37 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

