Subsea 7’s (SUBCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a 86.00 price target (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.