Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

