Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDIG. DA Davidson started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

