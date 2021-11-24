Stream Protocol Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $14,994.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00247239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,622,204.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00085747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.