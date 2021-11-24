Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.71. 492,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 497,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.