Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $545.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $545.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.80 and a 200-day moving average of $437.46. The stock has a market cap of $240.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

