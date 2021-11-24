Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $867,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,794 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GE opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

