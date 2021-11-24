Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

