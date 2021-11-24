Stolper Co Sells 451 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

