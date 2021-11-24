Stolper Co Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.4% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

