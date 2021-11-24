Stolper Co Buys 31,089 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 39,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. 12,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 59.05%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

