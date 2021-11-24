Stolper Co Buys 1,294 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stolper Co grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

