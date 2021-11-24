Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE STL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

